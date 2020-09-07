Left Menu
Development News Edition

AIIMS forensic team conducts viscera test of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput

A forensic team of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has conducted viscera test from the reports of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput to check for poisoning, the results of which will come within 10 days, said Dr Sudhir Gupta, AIIMS on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2020 15:03 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 15:03 IST
AIIMS forensic team conducts viscera test of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A forensic team of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has conducted viscera test from the reports of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput to check for poisoning, the results of which will come within 10 days, said Dr Sudhir Gupta, AIIMS on Monday. Dr Gupta, head of the Forensic Department, AIIMS is also the chairman of the medical board formed in Rajput's death case.

The AIIMS forensic team is analysing the injury pattern in relation to medical findings in the death of the Bollywood star with the CBI, which is probing the case, approaching the premier research institute for its medico-legal opinion. The move comes days after the Supreme Court approved the CBI investigation recommended by the Bihar government to probe the death of the actor.

Dr Gupta had earlier said the CBI will provide them reports related to Rajput's death case. He had then stated that the case is under perusal by the medical board and the report will only be submitted to the CBI in due course of time.

Meanwhile, actor Rhea Chakraborty arrived at Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in Mumbai on Monday morning for the second day for interrogation as part of the ongoing investigation related to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Chakraborty was also interrogated by the NCB on Sunday.

"We have recorded the statement of Rhea Chakraborty but due to her late arrival, the investigation could not be continued today (Sunday). The investigation will continue tomorrow," IRS officer Sameer Wankhede, NCB had told reporters yesterday. The NCB also said Dipesh Sawant, who was the house help of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, is an active member of a drug syndicate connected with high society personalities and drug suppliers.

"On the basis of statements of Dipesh Sawant, house help of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, and digital evidence collected by the NCB, it is clear that Dipesh is an active member of drug syndicate connected with high society personalities and drug suppliers," the NCB said. Sawant was arrested on Saturday based on statements and digital evidence and Parihar was arrested based on the statement by Zain Vilatra who disclosed that he has been into drug peddling.

The NCB had also arrested actor Rhea's brother Showik and her associate Samuel Miranda for their role in the procurement and handling of drugs. They will be presented before the court soon. Previously Rhea and Showik were questioned by the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14 this year. (ANI)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

Health News Roundup: Australia to receive first batch of AstraZeneca COVID; UK records 2,988 new COVID cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Norway boss Lars Lagerback compares Erling Haaland to Messi and Ronaldo

Comparing Erling Haaland to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, Norway boss Lars Lagerback said the 20-year-old has all the possibilities of becoming a world-class player. Ive maybe been around too long but I have never seen a guy since may...

Kochi Metro Rail services resume; Ker CM inaugurates new stretch

Metro Rail services in Kochi resumed on Monday after being suspended for five months due to the COVID-19 lockdown even as Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the newly finished Thykoodam-Pettah stretch. The Metro services bet...

China funding terror groups by putting African rosewood on verge of extinction

Chinas reckless pillaging of forests in Africa has left the rosewood species on the verge of extinction and helped to fund terror groups, according to experts. Beijing has slapped restrictions on logging at home, but ironically, it is helpi...

FOREX-Euro dips as traders look towards ECB meeting

The euro fell on Monday as traders that have pushed the single currency to multi-year highs took a breather and prepared for the European Central Bank meeting on Thursday to see if policymakers will introduce yet more stimulus.The dollar ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020