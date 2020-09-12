Left Menu
Development News Edition

Andhra Pradesh: Two sisters fall in Krishna river; one dies

A nine-year-old girl fell in the Krishna river and lost her life at ferry area, police said on Saturday.

ANI | Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 12-09-2020 23:49 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 23:49 IST
Andhra Pradesh: Two sisters fall in Krishna river; one dies
A visual from Ibrahimpatnam police station. . Image Credit: ANI

A nine-year-old girl fell in the Krishna river and lost her life at ferry area, police said on Saturday. According to Ibrahimpatnam Sub Inspector Srinivas, Manasa (nine years old) and Navya (eight years old) are daughters of Ailakshmi and Nagaraju who work as coolies.

As per the sub-inspector, when the parents were away this afternoon at around 2 PM, the girls went to river Krishna for bathing. But the girls fell in the water and got washed away. Local people saw the girls, rescued them and brought to shore. Though Navya survived, but Manasa breathed her last. The parents took her to a nearby hospital but the doctor said that the girl was brought dead. Ibrahimpatnam police filed a case under section 174 of IPC and are investigating, said the sub-inspector. (ANI)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India launch: The wait continues...

Entertainment News Roundup: Daddy Yankee, Universal Music in global music, film, TV partnership; K-pop group BTS revels in a milestone but misses celebrating with fans and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,630 to 258,480; Big Pharma wages stealth war on drug price watchdog and more

Researchers study what makes memories so detailed and enduring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

A's 3B Chapman to have season-ending hip surgery

Oakland Athletics third baseman Matt Chapman will have surgery on his ailing right hip Monday and will miss the remainder of the season. Chapman was placed on the 10-day injured list due to hip tendinitis. He has not played since leaving a ...

Over 2,100 commuters as Noida Metro begins full ops

The Noida-Greater Noida Metros ridership crossed the 2,000 mark on Saturday, as it resumed full-fledged operations for the first time after over five months, officials said.&#160; The rail service, also known as the Aqua Line, recorded 2,1...

DDA retrieves 5,000 sq m of land after three-day demolition drive

A three-day anti-encroachment drive was conducted by the DDA starting September 8 near Yamuna bank following which 5,000 sq m of land was retrieved, sources said on Saturday. The drive was conducted as per the directions of the National Gre...

"Nomadland" wins top prize at Venice film festival

Nomadland, a U.S. movie about a community of van dwellers traversing the vast American West, won the Golden Lion award for best film at the Venice film festival on Saturday. The film, directed by U.S.-based Chinese director Chloe Zhao, star...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020