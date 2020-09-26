FROM THE FIELD: COVID-19’s ‘deadly layer of complexity’ depicted in photos

One hundred million more people are expected to be pushed into extreme poverty in 2020 as a result of the pandemic, an unfolding human tragedy which has been captured on film by eight photographers who have travelled across the world to tell the stories of the most vulnerable.

The impact on people's access to health, education, work and property is documented in a series of intimate images. Their photographs are being displayed at the Photoville Exhibit in New York City until the end of November 2020. Read more here about the exhibition and how photographers are depicting a "once-in-a-century crisis".

Visit UN News for more.