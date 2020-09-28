Left Menu
PM Modi wishes Lata Mangeshkar on her 91st birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wished legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on her birthday and prayed for her long and healthy life.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2020 15:36 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 15:36 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wished legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on her birthday and prayed for her long and healthy life. PM Modi said he was lucky to have received her blessings from time to time.

"Spoke to respected Lata Didi and conveyed birthday greetings to her. Praying for her long and healthy life. Lata Didi is a household name across the nation. I consider myself fortunate to have always received her affection and blessings," he tweeted. Wishes poured in from all the corners for the Bharat Ratna award-winning singer earlier in the day with fans as well as Bollywood celebrities flooding the social media with congratulatory wishes for her.

Veteran singer Asha Bhosle too travelled down the memory lane today as she extended birthday greetings to her sister as she turned 91. (ANI)

