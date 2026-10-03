​The Federal ​Aviation Administration ‌said Friday ​a panel of experts determined ‌a software glitch in some Boeing 737 MAX flight computers does ‌not pose safety concern, clearing ‌the way for approval of a larger version of the best-selling ⁠narrowbody ​airplane.

The ⁠FAA said the determination was based ⁠on the fact "pilots retain full ​control of the aircraft and ⁠the indications to the flight crew ⁠are ​clear and unambiguous." The FAA said earlier this week ⁠it was delaying certification of ⁠the ⁠MAX 10 until it completed an analysis of ‌the ‌issue.