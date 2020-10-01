Left Menu
Development News Edition

Anurag Kashyap appears before police in alleged sexual assault case

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap arrived at the Versova Police Station in Mumbai on Thursday to appear before the police in connection with the alleged sexual assault case registered against him by actress Payal Ghosh.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-10-2020 13:05 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 13:05 IST
Anurag Kashyap appears before police in alleged sexual assault case
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap at Versova Police Station on Thursday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap arrived at the Versova Police Station in Mumbai on Thursday to appear before the police in connection with the alleged sexual assault case registered against him by actress Payal Ghosh. The police had yesterday issued a summon to Anurag Kashyap to appear before it today for questioning in the matter.

Meanwhile, a team of Versova Police Station took Payal Ghosh to a government hospital in Mumbai's Andheri for a medical test in the case. The actress had last month filed an FIR against Anurag Kashyap accusing him of sexually assaulting her. On September 20, 'Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi' actor Ghosh accused Kashyap of sexual harassment.

Speaking to ANI, she said, "Five years ago I met Anurag Kashyap regarding work. He called me to his house. When I went there, he took me to a separate room and tried to sexually assault me. He forced himself on me." "I request the authorities to kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. I am seeking action against him," said Ghosh.

Post the allegations, Kashyap responded on Twitter in which he denied the allegations, claiming that they were 'baseless'. "I neither behave like this nor do I ever tolerate this at any price," he had said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

BJP's Naqvi says refrain from any political tourism on Hathras incident

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that the probe teams are carrying out an investigation into the Uttar Pradesh alleged gang-rape case but there should not be any political tourism on the same. The barbaric criminals will definitely b...

Swedish c.bank can use all tools if recovery hits trouble, minutes show

Swedens economy is recovering from the effects of the pandemic, but there are risks ahead which may require the central bank to use all its tools in the fight, the minutes of the Riksbanks September policy meeting showed on Thursday. If the...

Soccer-Lyon sign midfielder Paqueta from Milan on five-year deal

Olympique Lyonnais have signed Brazilian midfielder Lucas Paqueta from AC Milan on a five-year deal for a fee of 20 million euros 23.49 million, the Ligue 1 club said. Paqueta, 23, made 44 appearances for Milan in all competitions after joi...

SC rejects PIL for independent probe into "mismanagement" of COVID-19 pandemic

The Supreme Court Thursday rejected a PIL filed by retired bureaucrats alleging gross mismanagement of the COVID-19 pandemic by the central government as the number of those infected by the virus has crossed 63 lakh in the country. A bench ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020