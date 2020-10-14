Movie theatres in Gurugram set to reopen with 50 pc capacity from tomorrow

Following relaxation issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in unlock 5, movie theatres in Gurgaon will reopen with 50 per cent capacity from Thursday amid the COVID-19 outbreak. "Our preparations for running operations are very solid and we have been preparing for it over the last seven months. We aim to provide a safe movie experience to our customers amid COVID-19," Sanjay Barjatya, Regional Operations Head, Miraj Cinemas, told ANI.

According to the guidelines released by MHA, cinema halls can open for the viewers again from October 15, and according to the rules, owners have arranged for 50 per cent of viewers to sit in the halls with paperless ticket arrangement as well as sanitisation of all the seats. Outside the cinema hall, masks have also been arranged for visitors entering the food gallery keeping in mind social distancing measures, and all incoming viewers will need to download the 'Arogya Setu' app on their mobile. (ANI)