Clad in PPE, Assam doctor dances to cheer up COVID-19 patients
A video went viral which showed a PPE-clad doctor in Assam grooving to the steps of a Bollywood song to cheer up the COVID-19 patients.ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 19-10-2020 20:01 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 20:01 IST
A video went viral which showed a PPE-clad doctor in Assam grooving to the steps of a Bollywood song to cheer up the COVID-19 patients. The man in the video, Dr Arup Senapati, an ENT surgeon at Silchar Medical College in Assam, displayed some great dancing skills to the Bollywood number 'Ghungroo' from the film 'War'.
The video was shared by Dr Senapati's colleague Dr Syde Faizan Ahmad on Twitter. Actor Hrithik Roshan, who starred in the film 'War', shared the video and praised the doctor for his 'terrific spirit'.
"Tell Dr Arup I'm gonna learn his steps and dance as good as him someday in Assam. Terrific spirit," tweeted Roshan. (ANI)
