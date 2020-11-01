Case against Kannada actor Darshan for flouting COVID protocol during campaigning

A case has been filed against popular Kannada film actor Darshan for flouting COVID-19 protocol while campaigning in the RR Nagar constituency of Bengaluru. As per N Manjunath Prasad, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner, the case under the Disaster Management Act was filed against the actor.

"Cases will be booked against all the people who don't wear masks and those who do not maintain social distance. In the last two days we have booked about 15 people under the Disaster Management Act," he added. The actor was campaigning for Bharatiya Janata Party candidate, the former MLA Munirathna.

Sira in Tumakuru district, along with Rajarajeshwari Nagar (RR Nagar) segment in the city, will go to bypolls on November 3. (ANI)