Urmila Matondkar may join Shiv Sena tomorrow
Bollywood actor Urmila Matondkar may join the ranks of the Shiv Sena on December 1, senior leader and party's Member of Parliament, Sanjay Raut said on Monday.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-11-2020 13:41 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 13:41 IST
Bollywood actor Urmila Matondkar may join the ranks of the Shiv Sena on December 1, senior leader and party's Member of Parliament, Sanjay Raut said on Monday. "She (Urmila Matondkar) may join Shiv Sena tomorrow. She is a Shivsainik. We are happy that she is joining the Shiv Sena. This will strengthen the party's 'mahila aghadi'," Raut told reporters here.
Matondkar had last year resigned from the Congress party, a key ally of the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra. Matondkar had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election from Mumbai North constituency and resigned from the party in September last year citing inaction on the part of "key functionaries of Mumbai Congress". (ANI)
