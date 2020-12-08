Left Menu
4 human skeletons recovered in Kanpur

In a shocking incident, four human skeletons were recovered from a colony in Panki police station limits here on Monday.

ANI | Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 08-12-2020 08:39 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 08:39 IST
Anil Kumar, Superintendent of Police (SP) West Kanpur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a shocking incident, four human skeletons were recovered from a colony in Panki police station limits here on Monday. "Four human skeletons have been recovered. A thorough investigation is underway," said Anil Kumar, Superintendent of Police (SP) West Kanpur.

As per preliminary investigation, the skeletons are quite old and it is also been speculated that the skeletons are of adult people, the police official informed. Further probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)

