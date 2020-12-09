Left Menu
Development News Edition

JKTDC organises art exhibition to empower young women artists in Kashmir

In a bid to empower womenfolk in Kashmir valley, Jammu and Kashmir Tourist Development Corporation (JKTDC) had organised an art exhibition on Wednesday.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 09-12-2020 23:06 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 23:06 IST
JKTDC organises art exhibition to empower young women artists in Kashmir
JKTDC organises art exhibition of young female artists on Wednesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a bid to empower womenfolk in Kashmir valley, Jammu and Kashmir Tourist Development Corporation (JKTDC) had organised an art exhibition on Wednesday. "JKTDC has provided a great platform, I make candles at home, Kashmiri girls have many talents but due to lack of a proper platform they are behind, it is a great initiative to promote Kashmir art also," said a participator.

Any region will develop when both men and women get an equal opportunity, the thinking that women are "safe" at home is wrong, this art exhibition is a positive change," said Shoiab Tariq, a local visitor. The young female artists got a platform to showcase their masterpieces. "In winters, the life here becomes slow but with this cultural programmes the city became happening, tourists came here and saw the exhibition," said a Faqira Mir, eclectic painter.

General Manager of JKTDC, Tabasum Kaamli said they got a great response from youngsters. Almost 25 young female artists participated and displayed their artwork including Papier-mache, sketch work, eclectic painting, calligraphy etc. The sale cum art exhibition took place near Jhelum River. (ANI)

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

PIL for regulating techfin firms like FB, Google, Amazon; HC seeks Centre, RBI stand

Roche joins Moderna to include antibody test in COVID-19 vaccine trial

UAE's ADNOC awards Occidental onshore exploration concession

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU drug regulator to use UK data on adverse effects in assessment of Pfizer vaccine

The European Union drug regulator will use data from Britain and other countries outside the EU on the safety of Pfizer-BioNTechs COVID-19 vaccine before deciding whether to approve it, it said in a statement on Wednesday.Britains medicine ...

146 fresh coronavirus cases detected in Assam

Assams COVID-19 tally went up to 2,14,165 on Wednesday after 146 fresh cases of infection were detected from various parts of the state, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The death toll increased to 998 with one m...

Canada approves Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, first shots expected next week

Canada on Wednesday approved its first COVID-19 vaccine, clearing the way for doses of the Pfizer Inc shots to be delivered and administered across the country as soon as next week. Canada is the third country after Britain and Bahrain to g...

Delhi BJP files complaint with police against AAP leaders Sisodia, Pathak

The BJPs Delhi unit on Wednesday lodged a complaint with the police against Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and AAP leader Durgesh Pathak, alleging a conspiracy to kill leaders of the party-ruled municipal corporations. Pathak, in a st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020