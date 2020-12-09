JKTDC organises art exhibition to empower young women artists in Kashmir

In a bid to empower womenfolk in Kashmir valley, Jammu and Kashmir Tourist Development Corporation (JKTDC) had organised an art exhibition on Wednesday. "JKTDC has provided a great platform, I make candles at home, Kashmiri girls have many talents but due to lack of a proper platform they are behind, it is a great initiative to promote Kashmir art also," said a participator.

Any region will develop when both men and women get an equal opportunity, the thinking that women are "safe" at home is wrong, this art exhibition is a positive change," said Shoiab Tariq, a local visitor. The young female artists got a platform to showcase their masterpieces. "In winters, the life here becomes slow but with this cultural programmes the city became happening, tourists came here and saw the exhibition," said a Faqira Mir, eclectic painter.

General Manager of JKTDC, Tabasum Kaamli said they got a great response from youngsters. Almost 25 young female artists participated and displayed their artwork including Papier-mache, sketch work, eclectic painting, calligraphy etc. The sale cum art exhibition took place near Jhelum River. (ANI)