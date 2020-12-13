Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjabi actor Gurpreet Ghuggi meets protesting farmers in Delhi

Punjabi actor Gurpreet Ghuggi on Sunday met protesting farmers at Singhu border and said "this fight is of the 'zameerdar' (one with a conscience).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2020 23:22 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 23:16 IST
Punjabi actor Gurpreet Ghuggi meets protesting farmers in Delhi
Punjabi actor Gurpreet Ghuggi on Sunday joined farmers protest at Singhu border. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Punjabi actor Gurpreet Ghuggi on Sunday met protesting farmers at Singhu border and said "this fight is of the 'zameerdar' (one with a conscience). "This fight is of the 'zameerdar' (one with a conscience). The three farm laws have been rejected by the farmers, so you (Centre) should also reject it now," Ghuggi said.

"A large number of the artist (including singer, actor, and comedian) in Punjab belongs to farmers' family only. They all have listened to the voice of their Zameer (conscience) and extended support to the protest," he added. Hundreds of farmers have been protesting on the outskirts of Delhi since late November 26 demanding the government to repeal the newly enacted farm laws. However, the government has held six round of talks with farmers' organisations including the meeting called by Union Home Minister Amit Shah offering changes to the laws and written assurances.

TRENDING

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

Sports News Roundup: Gretzky rookie card sells for record; Mets hire Porter to fill GM post and more

Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic cuts short test flight; Drug combination improves COVID-19 pneumonia outcomes and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. Treasury breached by hackers backed by foreign government - sources

A sophisticated hacking group backed by a foreign government stole information from the U.S. Treasury Department and a U.S. agency responsible for deciding policy around the internet and telecommunications, according to people familiar with...

Purchases below MSP should be declared illegal; bar pvt players from doing so: SJM

Amid an ongoing protest against the recent farm laws, RSS-affiliated Swadeshi Jagran Manch SJM suggested a few amendments in the legislations on Sunday to overcome drawbacks and asserted that the governments intent in bringing the laws was ...

Sudanese PM visits Ethiopia to discuss Tigray fighting

Sudans Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok visited Ethiopia briefly on Sunday with what three senior Sudanese government officials said was an offer to broker a ceasefire in its northern Tigray region, a proposal Ethiopia said was unnecessary bec...

U.S. CDC director 'proud' to sign advisory panel recommendation of COVID vaccine

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield said on Sunday that he had signed a CDC advisory panels recommendation of Pfizer Incs COVID-19 vaccine.The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices ACIP on Saturda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020