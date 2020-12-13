Punjabi actor Gurpreet Ghuggi meets protesting farmers in Delhi

Punjabi actor Gurpreet Ghuggi on Sunday met protesting farmers at Singhu border and said "this fight is of the 'zameerdar' (one with a conscience). "This fight is of the 'zameerdar' (one with a conscience). The three farm laws have been rejected by the farmers, so you (Centre) should also reject it now," Ghuggi said.

"A large number of the artist (including singer, actor, and comedian) in Punjab belongs to farmers' family only. They all have listened to the voice of their Zameer (conscience) and extended support to the protest," he added. Hundreds of farmers have been protesting on the outskirts of Delhi since late November 26 demanding the government to repeal the newly enacted farm laws. However, the government has held six round of talks with farmers' organisations including the meeting called by Union Home Minister Amit Shah offering changes to the laws and written assurances.