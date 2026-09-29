Vidya Balan reunites with R Balki for new Tamil film after nearly 17 years

Actor Vidya Balan has reunited with filmmaker R Balki for a new Tamil film, with the project now going on the floor. The film marks the duo’s first collaboration after their acclaimed 2009 film ‘Paa’.

ANI | Updated: 29-09-2026 23:39 IST | Created: 29-09-2026 23:39 IST
Vidya Balan reunites with R Balki for new Tamil film after nearly 17 years
Vidya Balan (Instagram/ @balanvidya). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Vidya Balan has reunited with filmmaker R Balki for a new Tamil film, with the project now going on the floor. The film marks the duo’s collaboration after their acclaimed 2009 film ‘Paa’. Vidya announced the beginning of her latest project through her Instagram Stories, where she shared a picture of herself holding a script while sporting spectacles and a long braid.

“New Beginnings  #NewTamilFilm with #RBalki,” Vidya captioned the post, hinting at the start of her new cinematic journey with the filmmaker. While the actor has not revealed details about the film, her social media post confirmed that she has commenced work on the Tamil project. Vidya and Balki return to collaborate after their acclaimed 2009 film ‘Paa’, which featured Vidya alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan.

The upcoming Tamil film adds another project to Vidya Balan’s diverse line-up. The actor will next be seen in Rajinikanth-starrer ‘Jailer 2’, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Vidya will portray the character of Kantha in the film, which is scheduled to release in theatres on October 15, 2026. She will also reunite with Akshay Kumar for an upcoming untitled comedy directed by Anees Bazmee. The film, which also stars Raashii Khanna, is slated for a theatrical release on December 4, 2026. The makers have already completed a Kerala schedule of the project. (ANI)

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