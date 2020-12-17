Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ayodhya Film Festival 'Awam ka Cinema' to be organised online amid pendemic

'Awam ka Cinema' by the Ayodhya Film Festival is being organised on online platforms amid the COVID-19 pandemic, from December 15 to December 19.

ANI | Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 17-12-2020 09:36 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 09:36 IST
Ayodhya Film Festival 'Awam ka Cinema' to be organised online amid pendemic
Professor Mohan Das, Ayodhya Film Festival 2020, Chairman (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

'Awam ka Cinema' by the Ayodhya Film Festival is being organised on online platforms amid the COVID-19 pandemic, from December 15 to December 19. People from around the globe will be able to join this platform.

This event, dedicated to freedom fighters like Ashfaqullah Khan, Ram Prasad Bismil and others, is being organized for the past 14 consecutive years in Ayodhya. Professor Mohan Das, Ayodhya Film Festival 2020, Chairman, "We had a plan to organise the film festival on a big scale this year as well but we have to do it virtual this year keeping in mind the safety of the audience and other people. This will be telecasted on YouTube. This is the 14th edition of the Ayodhya Film Festival. We wish the films will be liked by everyone."

Ayodhya Film Festival founder Shah Alam told ANI that amid the coronavirus crisis, a strategy was planned to conduct the event online. "Just like all other film festivals Ayodhya Film Festival is going online this year and people will be able to view it for free. Films from across the world will be telecasted during the event," he added. (ANI)

Also Read: Alphabet's YouTube, Gmail, Google Drive services hit by outage

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

With this attitude, we'll be where we should be: Koeman

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman believes that his sides attitude and intensity in the 2-1 win over Real Sociedad can bring them back where they deserve to be. Koeman hailed his teams display as goals from Jordi Alba and Frenkie de Jong earn...

WHO: Vaccination in Asia-Pacific expected mid or late 2021

The World Health Organization said Thursday that countries in the Asia-Pacific region are not guaranteed to have early access to COVID-19 shots and urged them to adopt a long-term approach to the pandemic. The development of safe and effect...

Businessman and philanthropist R N Shetty dead

Eminent businessman and philanthropist R N Shetty died at his residence here due to a cardiac arrest in the early hours of Thursday, family members said. He was 92 and is survived by his wife and three sons.Born on August 15, 1928 at Murude...

India records 24,037 new coronavirus cases

India reported 24,037 new coronavirus infections, taking its tally to 9.96 million, data from the health ministry showed on Thursday. This is the fourth straight day that daily cases have stayed below 30,000, keeping with the countrys trend...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020