Left Menu
Development News Edition

Taekwondo emerges as popular sport among J-K's Poonch youth

Taekwondo has emerged as the first choice of youth in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district with a majority of the girls are taking up the Korean martial art where they are being taught self-defence, said, the coach Rajendar Singh, physical education teacher, Department of Youth Services and Sports.

ANI | Poonch (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 19-12-2020 14:38 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 14:37 IST
Taekwondo emerges as popular sport among J-K's Poonch youth
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Taekwondo has emerged as the first choice of youth in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district with a majority of the girls are taking up the Korean martial art where they are being taught self-defence, said, the coach Rajendar Singh, physical education teacher, Department of Youth Services and Sports. Taekwondo characterized by its emphasis on head-height kicks, jumping spinning kicks and fast kicking techniques.

Talking to ANI, Singh said, "I have introduced Taekwondo 3.5 years back in Poonch with four children. People of the area do not know about Taekwondo, even being included in the Olympics game. But today I receive 30 to 40 calls on a daily basis from the parents stating that they want their kids to be trained in the martial art. The game took over most of the sports in the area." "My aim is to launch a maximum number of female players in the field and train them self defence. This way we can make our girls participated in the games and make our nation proud," he said.

Talking about the challenges he faced during the establishment of the game in the border area he said that he had faced many difficulties. "I have faced many social barriers in my efforts. Since this is a border area, people do not allow their girls to play in grounds or participate in any games. So I have convinced people, removed their misconceptions and suggested to them that they should allow their girls to learn self-defence. I believe feel that I have been successful in convincing them. Two years back there were no girls but today I have more than 50 girls students who are practising self-defence here," Singh said.

Rabiya Anjum a Taekwondo trainee said, "I have been playing Taekwondo for one and a half year. I am a gold medallist. Today I am standing in front of you just because of my coach Rajendra Singh. A large number of children participate in Taekwondo than other games. Mainly the girls participate in the game more because this helps them in self-defence. We are thankful to our coach who encouraged us towards this martial art training. Since we live in Poonch which is a maximum border area we used to face many difficulties but today we are not afraid of anything. Asif Hussain another trainee said, "I have been practising Taekwondo for three years. I have participated in the state level, national level and international championships too. I am a black belt holder dan one from South Korea. Since our coach introduced the game in Pooch it becomes very popular in the area. There are 400 children registered in the sports in which 100 children are gold medallist at the state level, 20 to 30 children have played at national and 11 children have participated in international levels so far.

TRENDING

Haikyuu!! Season 5 can possibly be out in summer 2021, what more we know

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Red, delectable and nutritive Cherries from Chile promoted for the first time in India

New Delhi India, December 19 ANINewsVoir Its the perfect time of the year to top up your Christmas and New Year celebrations with red, juicy and nutritious Cherries from Chile. The Chilean Cherry Committee of the Chilean Fruit Exporters Ass...

This popular multiplayer game is coming to Xbox consoles in 2021

Among Us, one of the most popular online multiplayer games of 2020, will be available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Xbox Game Pass for Console in 2021.Announcing the availability of Among Us on Xbox Game Pass for PC, the com...

What a spell by the Australians, pace matters: Wasim Akram

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram lauded Australian pacers Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins for bundling India out for a meagre 36 in the second innings of the pink-ball Test at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday. Taking to Twitter the veteran s...

6 Pakistanis among 7 chargesheeted by NIA in narcotics seizure case of Gujarat

The NIA has filed a charge sheet against seven people including six Pakistani nationals in a case of seizure of 237 kgs of narcotics in Gujarat, an official said on Saturday. The charge sheet was filed on Friday before a special National In...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020