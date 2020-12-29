Left Menu
Development News Edition

MNM chief Kamal Haasan 'disappointed' after Rajinikanth drops political plans

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan on Tuesday said he was disappointed with co-star Rajinikanth's announcement on not joining politics citing health reasons.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 29-12-2020 23:24 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 23:24 IST
MNM chief Kamal Haasan 'disappointed' after Rajinikanth drops political plans
MNM chief Kamal Haasan (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan on Tuesday said he was disappointed with co-star Rajinikanth's announcement on not joining politics citing health reasons. Megastar Rajinikanth's decision came a day after he left hospital in Hyderabad where he was being treated for high blood pressure.

"I will meet Rajinikanth again after my election campaign. Like his fans, I too have been disappointed but his health is important to me. He should be healthy and fine," Kamal Haasan said while addressing the public at Nagapattinam district as part of his election campaign. Megastar Rajinikanth has announced that he won't be entering politics, citing health reasons and he will continue to work for people.

Rajinikanth was earlier expected to launch a political party in January 2021. The megastar's political advisor Tamilaruvi Manian had said their party will fight on all 234 seats in the next Assembly elections. Meanwhile, two days after being admitted to the hospital due to fluctuating blood pressure and exhaustion, Rajinikanth on Sunday was discharged from Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad.

The 'Kabali' actor had been shooting for 'Annaatthe' in Hyderabad for the last few days. The shoot halted after crew members tested positive for Covid-19. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

American Airlines restarts U.S. commercial Boeing 737 MAX flights

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

UPDATE 1-Indonesia secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, AstraZeneca

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Love wins,' Harry and Meghan say in 2020 reflections on first podcast

Britains Prince Harry and his wife Meghan on Tuesday thanked essential workers and offered encouragement to people who suffered during the 2020 coronavirus pandemic in their first podcast released on Spotify.Harry and Meghan, known official...

Denmark extends hard lockdown until Jan. 17 amid spike in infections

Denmark has extended a hard lockdown for two weeks, until Jan. 17, to limit the spread of COVID-19, following a drastic spike in new infections over the past month, the countrys prime minister said on Tuesday.The situation regarding infecti...

France's new COVID-19 cases spike amidst fears of another lockdown

The French health ministry reported 11,395 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours on Tuesday, jumping above the 10,000 threshold for the first time in four days amidst fears of a third lockdown in the country. France, which launc...

Niger ruling party candidate Bazoum leads early presidential results

The ruling partys presidential candidate in Niger, Mohamed Bazoum, held a large lead on Tuesday in partial election results, although his early score was short of the 50 he would need to avoid a second round.Results published by the elector...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020