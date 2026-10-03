"Education, examination systems have collapsed": Akhilesh Yadav attacks UP govt

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday alleged that the education and examination systems in Uttar Pradesh have collapsed and said his party would work towards improving healthcare and ensuring quality treatment for the poor. Addressing the issues of education, healthcare and the younger generation, Yadav said the SP had earlier provided laptops to the youth, while alleging that the current Chief Minister had criticised young people for spending time on laptops and mobile phones.

He said the new generation was positive-minded and progressive, while claiming that conservatives did not like this. Speaking at a press conference, Yadav said, "The education and examination systems have collapsed. The SP will work towards healthcare and ensuring quality treatment for the poor. The SP had once provided laptops to the youth, yet the current Chief Minister claims that young people are wasting time on laptops and mobile phones. The new generation is positive-minded and progressive, and conservatives do not like this."

Yadav also spoke about the SP's organisational preparations and its work at the booth level, while alleging that the BJP was responsible for the flooding situation by diverting funds meant for flood control and the cleaning of drains and rivers. “The Samajwadi Party is constantly preparing. For the past several years, the party has been continuously working at the booth level with organisational changes, along with engaging with the people of PDA. The floods are happening because the Bharatiya Janata Party wants to bring floods. They have pocketed all the money meant for flood control, cleaning drains and cleaning rivers,” he said.

On electoral rolls, the SP president said the party would continue working to rectify voter lists and referred to its complaints regarding Form 7 in Uttar Pradesh. He also alleged that infrastructure meant to drain floodwater was instead contributing to flooding during the rainy season. “The BJP wants to confuse us. We will have to continuously keep doing the work of fixing our voter list, and I remember that because of our party's complaints and the hard work of our responsible and honest PDA protectors, the Election Commission had to shut down Form 7 in Uttar Pradesh. How many times should I tell you that the drains and embankments that were built to drain floodwater are today bringing floods and causing trouble during the rainy season? When the Chief Minister himself designs roads, drains and embankments, and I just heard that recently in Meerut too, he designed some road and pipe,” SP Chief stated.

Yadav further raised concerns over the impact of tariffs and agreements involving the United States on India's domestic market and manufacturing, questioning what would happen to the "Make in India" initiative if agricultural and other foreign products entered the Indian market. “The system of education examinations is destroyed. This has been done by the BJP. They have formed a gang and left it. They have completely destroyed the education system. Right now, we just have to save ourselves from America. The tariffs that were imposed or the agreements that were made. And if agricultural products or other products come in, what will happen to Make in India? What will happen to our market? This is a big issue. When things come from America or other countries to India, what will happen to our country? They say we are manufacturing and assembling mobile phones. And where has the mobile market grown? Slowly, you will see that foreign cars will also become cheap. So you will see everything foreign in your market. Those who gave the slogan of indigenous, they made India foreign,” he added. (ANI)