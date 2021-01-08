Left Menu
Love conquers all: Two women wed same man in Bastar

Underlining the sanctity of the phrase 'love conquers all', in an unusual marriage a man got hitched with two women on January 3 in a Bastar village.

ANI | Bastar (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 08-01-2021 14:34 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 14:34 IST
Hasina and Sundari wed Chandu with Adivasi rituals in a Bastar Village. Image Credit: ANI

Underlining the sanctity of the phrase 'love conquers all', in an unusual wedding a man got hitched with two women on January 3 in a Bastar village. A marriage, which is uncommon for the society was consensual for the newlyweds.

Both the girls -- Hasina and Sundari -- used to like Chandu Maurya, the groom. They married him in the same mandap in Tikara Lohnga village of Bastar. "I used to like both of them and they also liked me. We married consensually in front of all the villagers. However, family members of one of my wives did not come into our wedding function," said Chandu.

One more 'out of the box' thing for this wedding is that the villagers attended the function and had nothing against it. There is this one famous line, "What will Kazi do when husband and wife are ready?" However, in this case, both husband-wives and 'Kazi' were ready. Hasina is 19 years old while Sundari is 21 years old, both the brides have passed their 12th Standard examinations. Their wedding is getting viral on social media. This is first of the instance in Bastar district where such kind of marriage took place in front of all the villagers, and that too with grand celebrations.

Such kind of marriage is a crime in the Hindu Marriage Act. However, no case has been registered against it. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

