To give a boost to the traditional martial art form of Kerala, the state government is setting up a Kalaripayattu Academy at Vellar Craft Village here, under the Department of Tourism.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 10-01-2021 12:04 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 12:04 IST
Kerala govt to set up Kalaripayattu Academy to boost traditional martial art form
A Kalaripayattu session in progress at Indimasi Healing Village ( Representative Image). Image Credit: ANI

To give a boost to the traditional martial art form of Kerala, the state government is setting up a Kalaripayattu Academy at Vellar Craft Village here, under the Department of Tourism. Kalaripayattu, also known as 'Kalari', is known for its long-standing history within Indian martial arts culture and is believed to be the oldest surviving martial art in the world.

According to the Department of Tourism, the 3,500 square feet gallery is expected to be completed in two months, where Kalari Asans (gurus) led by Padma Shri Meenakshiamma will conduct classes. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is scheduled to release the syllabus of Kalaripayattu Academy on January 16, during the inauguration of the renovated Craft Village.

"The Kalaripayattu Academy plans to admit 100 students initially. The training will be imparted in two batches, from five to eight in the morning and from five to seven in the evening. Children and adults will have the opportunity to undertake training," a Tourism Department official said via a statement. The state government also plans to link the Kalaripayattu Academy with the Dance Training College which is part of the Craft Village.

"Classes will be organized in such a way that Kalaripayattu training will be helpful for those dance students also," the official added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

