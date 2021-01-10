Sonu Sood moves Bombay HC against BMC notice for illegal construction

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has filed an application in Bombay High Court, challenging a notice issued against him by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for alleged illegal construction in his premises in Juhu, Mumbai, without permission. This comes a day before the hearing in Bombay High Court.

The BMC had on January 4 filed a written complaint at the Juhu police station under the Maharashtra Region and Town Planning Act (MRTP Act). The BMC in its complaint sought an FIR to be lodged against Sood for allegedly converting the residential building into a hotel without permission. The alleged unauthorised developments and additions have been made in a Shakti Sagar residential building in the Juhu area of the metropolis.

As per the complaint issued by the BMC, Sood was first served a notice on October 27, 2020, and the deadline to respond to that ended on November 26 the same year. "Therefore, the land was again inspected on January 4 and it was found that the accused had not complied with the requisitions and the said notice and was continuing to carry out the unauthorised development even after the notice was served on them," the complaint read.

The said complaint has been signed by Mandar Wakankat who is a Junior Engineer with the Building and Factory Department of BMC at the K West Ward. The police are yet to register FIR in the case. (ANI)

