Ladakh MP, senior ITBP oficials participate in Zanskar Winter Sports opening ceremony

BLP MP from Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal and senior Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) officials participated in the opening ceremony of the Zanskar Winter Sports & Youth Festival 2021.

ANI | Leh (Ladakh) | Updated: 19-01-2021 13:43 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 13:43 IST
Senior ITBP officials at the opening ceremony of Zanskar Winter Sports & Youth Festival 2021. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

The opening ceremony of the 13-day winter sports saw participants walking past the Chadar Trek, also known as Zanskar Gorge over the frozen Zanskar River. A series of snow based activities are scheduled for next 13 days.

The festival is the first of its kind in the picturesque Zanskar Valley of the Union Territory of Ladakh. The Zanskar Winter Sports & Youth Festival 2021 has been organised by the Department of Sports & Youth Services under the Khelo India banner in collaboration with the Ladakh Tourism Department. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

