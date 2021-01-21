Jitendra Singh discusses proposal for Film City in Sikkim

After the sanction of a Film and television Institute for Arunachal Pradesh, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Wednesday discussed the proposal of a Film City in Sikkim. "Discussed the proposal of a Film City for Sikkim. Northeast has several picturesque locations which have remained under-utilized because of lack of infrastructure. The Narendra Modi government has already sanctioned a Film and Television Institute for Arunachal Pradesh," Singh tweeted.

The Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) campus in Arunachal Pradesh was established in 2018, the second in the country after Pune. "It will give a boost to the employability of Northeast youth and open avenues for exciting career choices in various domains of media and filmmaking," Singh had said about the Arunachal FTII campus. (ANI)