Cricket-Rashid, Curran return as England call up uncapped trio for Pakistan ODI tri-series

Reuters | Updated: 01-10-2026 18:10 IST | Created: 01-10-2026 18:10 IST
Cricket-Rashid, Curran return as England call up uncapped trio for Pakistan ODI tri-series

England named spinner Adil ​Rashid and all-rounder Sam ​Curran in a ‌16-man squad ​on Thursday for this month's one-day tri-series in Pakistan, while uncapped ‌trio Mason Crane, Henry Crocombe and James Coles also earned their first ODI call-ups. Rashid and Curran return to the squad ‌after recovering from their respective injuries.

Leg-spinner Crane, 29, ‌who is uncapped in the ODI format, earns a call-up eight years after his last England appearance. Batter Harry Brook will captain the ⁠side ​but wicketkeeper-batter ⁠Jos Buttler misses out with a hamstring injury. Fast bowler Jofra ⁠Archer has been rested to manage his workload.

The tri-series will ​be in Lahore and Rawalpindi from October 18 to ⁠31. England face Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the tournament. The ⁠top ​two meet in the final at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium. ENGLAND SQUAD

Harry Brook, Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker, Tom ⁠Banton, James Coles, Jordan Cox, Mason Crane, Henry Crocombe, Sam ⁠Curran, Liam ⁠Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Josh Tongue

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