Nagara Sankeerthane" by RLSM Mysuru students goes viral on social media

"Nagara Sankeerthane" presented by the students of Raghu Leela School of Music (RLSM) of Mysuru on Sunday at the Sri Seetha Rama temple in Ashwathapura of the Dakshina Kannada district has gone viral on social media.

ANI | Dakshina Kannada (Karnataka) | Updated: 09-02-2021 10:33 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 10:33 IST
"Nagara Sankeerthane" presented by the students of Raghu Leela School of Music (RLSM) of Mysuru on Sunday at the Sri Seetha Rama temple in Ashwathapura of the Dakshina Kannada district has gone viral on social media. A short eight-minute video on Facebook has achieved 6.3 million views in two days and continues to garner more attention online.

"Nagara Sankeerthane" is an age-old practise where a group used to walk in residential areas while singing devotional songs but the practice lost its lustre with time. Speaking to ANI over the phone, the Director of RLSM Dr Sunitha Chandrakumare explained: "The age-old practice was restarted as a way to bring back a lost tradition, while also ensuring that students get to learn these songs."

"The practice was started three years ago but was discontinued for nine months due to COVID-9 pandemic and now it has been resumed in an even more beautiful way. On the first Sunday of every month, the students of RLSM walked from one temple to another, while singing devotional songs for about an hour, early in the morning." "The overwhelming positive response the students received in the initial months encouraged them to also include patriotic songs, vachanas, tatva padas, folk songs in Nagara Sankeerthane. They started performing Sankeerthane in different cities like Shringeri and Udupi," she added.

She also expressed her happiness at how much the viral video has been praised on Facebook and Twitter. The video has been shared by singer Raghu Dixit, retweeted by actress Raveena Tandon, author Sanjeev Sanyal along with thousands of others.

Shobha Karandlaje, sitting MP from Udupi-Chikmagalur Lok Sabha constituency tweeted, "Start your day with this melodious Bhajan Sankeerthana. Watch hw beautifully the group has mind synchronized the Bhajan & Dance. Kudos to Raghuleela School of Music, Mysuru, for such a mesmerising performance. Such charming performances has to reach every corner of our country." RLSM was started 18 years ago in 2003. It now has over 200 students in the age group of 10 to 60 years. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

