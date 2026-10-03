US appeals court blocks Minnesota's AI 'nudification' law for now in XAI lawsuit
Elon Musk's xAI on Friday persuaded a US federal appeals court to halt Minnesota's first-in-the-nation ban on AI-generated fake nude images as the technology and social media company pursues a lawsuit alleging that the law is unconstitutional.
The St. Louis-based 8th US Circuit Court of Appeals in its order put the law on hold, granting a request for an injunction by Musk’s xAI. A lower court judge last month had rejected Musk’s bid for an order stopping the law.