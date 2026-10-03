US appeals court blocks Minnesota's AI 'nudification' law for now in XAI lawsuit

Reuters | Updated: 03-10-2026 02:41 IST | Created: 03-10-2026 02:41 IST
US appeals court blocks Minnesota's AI 'nudification' law for now in XAI lawsuit

​Elon ​Musk's xAI ‌on Friday persuaded ​a US federal appeals ‌court to halt Minnesota's first-in-the-nation ban on AI-generated fake nude ‌images as the technology and social ‌media company pursues a lawsuit alleging that the law is ⁠unconstitutional.

The ​St. ⁠Louis-based 8th US Circuit Court ⁠of Appeals in its order ​put the law on hold, ⁠granting a request for an ⁠injunction by ​Musk’s xAI. A lower court judge ⁠last month had rejected Musk’s bid ⁠for ⁠an order stopping the law.

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