Left Menu

FROM THE FIELD: Life after conflict in the Central African Republic

Behind each case brought to the International Criminal Court (ICC), lie countless personal stories of horror, trauma and, sometimes, hope. “Life after conflict”, a photo-led series published by the ICC, shows the devastating impact that war crimes have on people’s lives.

UN News | Updated: 17-02-2021 02:37 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 02:37 IST
FROM THE FIELD: Life after conflict in the Central African Republic

Conflict and insecurity in the Central African Republic (CAR) has taken a heavy toll on civilians for many years.

In 2004 Aicha was brutalized and raped by armed men. She moved to another town to start a new life but, 10 years later, she was abducted and raped by another group. When her husband found out, he left her.

ICC-CPI/Rena Effendi Madame “R”, a mother of 7 children was raped by two men as she returned home in Damala in the Central African Republic.

A woman identified as “R” suffered a similar fate in 2017, on her way home from an early morning trip to the market. She kept the incident from her late husband, never feeling able to share what happened and, for her, the subject is still taboo.

Her testimony is included in the “Life after conflict” series, which seeks to demonstrate the way in which the UN-backed Court allows two-way dialogues to take place with affected communities.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Australia's political opposition to support Facebook, Google legislation -sources

Adidas plans to sell struggling Reebok brand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Giuliani not currently representing Trump in legal matters -Trump spokesman

Former President Donald Trumps long-time lawyer and confidant Rudy Giuliani is not representing Trump in legal matters at this time, Trump spokesman Jason Miller said on Tuesday.Mayor Giuliani is not currently representing President Trump i...

Canada opposition party says Olympics shouldn't be in China

Canadas main opposition party on Tuesday urged the government to press the International Olympic Committee to move the 2022 Winter Olympics out of Beijing, arguing China is committing a genocide against more than one million Uighurs in the ...

EU regulator to give verdict on J&J COVID-19 vaccine by mid-March

Europes drugs regulator said on Tuesday it could issue an opinion by mid-March on whether to approve drugmaker Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine under a speedy review.The U.S. drugmaker said it had submitted a conditional marketing applica...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks edge higher, bonds sell off as investors bet on recovery

The Dow Jones Industrial Average notched a record closing high, joining a global march propelling stock indexes to record highs on Tuesday, as investors bet that COVID-19 vaccinations and U.S. stimulus will deliver a durable economic recove...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021