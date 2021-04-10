Tamil Nadu celebrates Veerakaliamman Panguni festival in Madurai

Veerakaliamman Panguni Festival was held at Jaihindpuram, Madurai on Friday. The festival that usually takes place over a period of five days has been reduced to a one-day festivity in view of the COVID-19 spread. The decision is in accordance with the Tamil Nadu government banning all celebrations in the state.

Jothi Manikandan a Devotee said, "This festival was conducted over a period of five days, now it is only one day, I am missing that five-day festival so much. The crowd is also very less this year." Kalanedhi and Kowsalya, at the festival, said they enjoyed the festival in spite of the celebration that spanned almost a week having been reduced to a day."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)