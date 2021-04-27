Kashmir youth continue to relish watching plays in theatre

Despite the availability of various over-the-top (OTT) platforms and the presence of cinema halls, the youth in Kashmir still relish watching theatre plays. Kashmir Kalamanch, a prominent theatre group in the valley, held a theatre play on Tuesday, which was joined by many people amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The participants followed the COVID-19 protocols of wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

Abida, a student who attended the play, said theatre gives a different feel. "We can watch anything online but the theatre is very different from all this. It has a different feel. We get to see and relate to problems of our society through plays."

Artiste Imran Farooq told ANI that subjects of theatre are very different. "Commercial cinema is completely different. Our day-to-day issues are highlighted in theatre plays. It is an essential part of our culture." Hakeem Javed, organiser of the theatre play and a renowned artiste of the valley, said theatre welcomes people. "I have been doing theatre for the past 40-45 years. Now I want future generations to also experience the essence of theatre plays. Theatre is the only medium which informs us about our past also," he said.

Syed Imtiyaz, who also attended the play on Tuesday, said such plays are a mirror of the society. "These are not like TV, radio, or cinema. It is a live performance and there is no retake." A participant said theatre helps preserve culture and traditions. "It is a great pleasure for us that we are getting the chance to preserve our rich culture and traditions with the help of theatre plays. Such activities for the revival of theatre should continue in the future."

The Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages (JKAACL) organizes a 15-day drama festival in February to give a boost to theatre performances. Theatre was immensely popular before the advent of television and internet . The narrative of these plays generally revolved around people's social problems. (ANI)

