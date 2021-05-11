Writer-screenwriter Madampu Kunjukuttan passes away at 81

Writer and screenwriter Madampu Kunjukuttan, passed away at a private hospital in Thrissur after being diagnosed with COVID-19 on Tuesday. Born on June 23, 1941, Kunjukuttan was 81 years old.

He won the National Film Award for Best Screenplay in the year 2000 for the Malayalam film Karunam, directed by Jayaraj. He has also written the screenplay for many Malayalam films. (ANI)

