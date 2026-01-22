Trump's Greenland Gambit: Diplomacy Over Force
President Trump has stepped back from using tariffs to acquire Greenland. Instead, a potential deal focusing on security and mineral resources is in discussion with NATO allies. Although the dispute isn’t fully resolved, private negotiations are expected to continue without the use of force.
In a surprising turn of events, President Donald Trump has backtracked on his plans to seize Greenland through economic threats, opting for negotiated agreements instead. This shift follows weeks of sabre-rattling that had unnerved NATO allies and threatened to escalate into a larger global trade conflict.
Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Trump laid out a vision for a long-term agreement over Greenland. The envisaged pact would secure missile defense possibilities and critical minerals for the United States, while keeping Russian and Chinese ambitions at bay in the Arctic region.
The U.S. President's diplomatic outreach marks a temporary détente in what has been a tense debate over the future of the Arctic territory. The U.S. and its NATO partners hope to iron out the details through private discussions, emphasizing respect for Danish sovereignty and Greenlandic self-determination.
(With inputs from agencies.)
