Spain Calls for a United European Army amid Global Tensions

In a strategic move, Spain's Foreign Minister, Jose Manuel Albares, is pressing the European Union to consider forming a joint military force, seeking to strengthen the bloc's defensive capabilities. Speaking to Reuters before critical meetings in Davos, he highlighted the integration of defense assets as a primary step.

Albares pointed out that a unified military effort could result in greater efficiency than maintaining 27 individual national armies. The necessity for a coordinated response from the EU arises amid emergency discussions about U.S. President Trump's threats related to Greenland, despite a potential de-escalation in talks with NATO.

While underpinning the significance of transatlantic relations with NATO, Albares reaffirmed Europe's need to establish its own military deterrence. Highlighting historical roots dating back to the 1950s, Albares insisted that current EU generations have the responsibility to realize the vision of a united European defense.

(With inputs from agencies.)