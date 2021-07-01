Google honours Mitsuko Mori, Japanese singer-actress with a doodle

Google today dedicates a beautiful doodle to Mitsuko Mori, who was a Japanese singer and actress. Her real name was Mitsu Murakami.

Mitsuko Mori aka Mitsu Murakami was born on May 9, 1920 in Japan's Kyōto. She became the irst entertainer in Japanese history to perform 2,000 times in "Horoki" ("A Wanderer's Notebook"), a theater play based on the autobiographical novel of author Fumiko Hayashi.

Mitsuko Mori made her cinematic debut at 14 in a historical drama film. After moving to Tokyo in 1941, she started sharpening her skills as a jazz singer. She continued showcasing throughout the decade on tours in Japan, China, and Southeast Asia.

Mitsuko Mori continued to prove her dynamic range in 1952 when she made her comedic debut in a stage play featured on radio broadcasts across Japan — widespread exposure that cast her into the national spotlight. An established name in Japanese entertainment, Mitsuko premiered in "Horoki" in 1961 as the lead character Fumiko Hayashi, a role she played well into her 80s for a record 2,017 performances.

On May 11, 2009, Takeo Kawamura announced that Mitsuko Mori would be awarded the People's Honour Award. The names of her films are Lost Spring (1967), Scattered Clouds (1967), Princess Mononoke (1997), Sennen no Koi Story of Genji (2001). The names of her television dramas Onna tachi no Hyakuman goku (1988), and Nene: Onna Taikōki.

Mitsuko Mori was honoured with multiple Medal with Purple Ribbon (1984), Order of the Sacred Treasure, 3rd class, Gold Rays with Neck Ribbon (1992), Person of Cultural Merit (1998), Order of Culture (2005), People's Honour Award (2009) and Junior Third Rank (2012; posthumous).

Mitsuko Mori died at the age 92. She died of heart failure on November 10, 2012, at a hospital in Tokyo. Google today honours Mori by dedicating a mesmerizing doodle to her.

