UK's Burnham vows to stick to fiscal rules, rejects 'crude cuts' to welfare

​British Prime Minister ​Andy Burnham ‌said on ​Tuesday he would adhere to the fiscal ‌rules to bring down borrowing, while arguing that welfare spending should be ‌reduced by helping more people ‌into work rather than through "crude cuts". "If we get energy bills down, we will better ⁠control ​of inflation ⁠and support the economy," Burnham told the ⁠Labour Party conference.

"If we change the ​way we support people, we will ⁠get more people into work and the ⁠welfare ​bill down," he said, adding that this should not be ⁠done "through crude cuts. That should never be the ⁠Labour ⁠way."