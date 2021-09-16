Left Menu

District level Taekwondo Championship organised in J-K's Srinagar

Srinagar District level Taekwondo Championship was held on Wednesday. It was organised under the Srinagar Smart City Project.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 16-09-2021 15:48 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 15:24 IST
District level Taekwondo Championship organised in J-K's Srinagar
Visual of Srinagar District level Taekwondo Championship. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Srinagar District level Taekwondo Championship was held on Wednesday. It was organized under the Srinagar Smart City Project. While speaking to ANI, the organizer of the event Ansha Basheer said, "After a gap of six years, such a championship is being held in Srinagar. Children are really happy as Taekwondo is a popular sport in Srinagar."

"The main purpose of organizing this event is to motivate the children from all over the country so that they also come and participate," she added. Children from Srinagar were happy that the event was being held after six years.

"I am very happy with the championship, I want such events to be held every year because it gives us not only physical but mental strength also," said Ahalika Tahir, a participant. "I urge everyone in the country to come and take part in sports," she added.

"Taekwondo keeps you fit. These events will also help the country to get its first medal in Taekwondo at the Olympics," said Rahmat Jahan, another participant. The event also had a Taekwondo demonstration by the District Taekwondo Association of Shopian.

"Self-defence is the need of the hour. We should motivate our children through this kind of event so that they can learn martial arts and Taekwondo," said a member of the District Taekwondo Association of Shopian.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
2
Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

 India
3
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Italian Air Force (Sept. 10); Factbox - Profiles of first all-civilian space crew headed for orbit and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Itali...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021