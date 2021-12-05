Left Menu

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez offloaded from flight at Mumbai airport due to Look Out Circular against her

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez on Sunday was offloaded from a flight at the Mumbai Airport by immigration officials due to a LOC (Look Out Circular) issued by Enforcement Directorate against her in connection with a Rs 200 crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekar, said sources.

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez on Sunday was offloaded from a flight at the Mumbai Airport by immigration officials due to a LOC (Look Out Circular) issued by Enforcement Directorate against her in connection with a Rs 200 crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekar, said sources. The actor was supposed to fly to Muscat, added the sources.

According to the sources, she left the Mumbai airport from terminal-2 through departure gate no 3 at 5:30 pm. It is learnt that the LOC was issued with directions that she should not be permitted to leave India, as per the sources.

ED has issued a lookout notice against actor Jacqueline Fernandez in connection with a Rs 200 crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is likely to file a charge sheet this week in the Rs 200 crore extortion case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekar who allegedly duped the wife of the former promoter of Ranbaxy Shivinder Mohan Singh, sources in the agency told ANI on Thursday.

ED has registered two cases of money laundering against Chandrasekhar, his wife Leena Maria Paul, his aides Deepak Ramdani, Pradeep Ramdani and others for duping Aditi Singh, wife of Shivinder Mohan Singh and Japna Singh wife of Malvinder Singh.Conman Chandrasekhar has cheated Rs 200 crore from Aditi Singh by posing as a Law Ministry official who promised to help with her husband's cases. After extorting Rs 200 cr from Aditi Singh conman cheated Japna Singh.(ANI)

