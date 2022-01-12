Left Menu

Women's commission writes to I and B Ministry, Prasoon Joshi for censoring explicit content in Marathi film trailer

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has written to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the Chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification Prasoon Joshi for censoring sexually explicit content in the trailer of the upcoming Marathi film "Nay Varan Bhat Loncha Kon Naye Koncha".

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 12-01-2022 22:27 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 22:27 IST
Women's commission writes to I and B Ministry, Prasoon Joshi for censoring explicit content in Marathi film trailer
Representational image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has written to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the Chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification Prasoon Joshi for censoring sexually explicit content in the trailer of the upcoming Marathi film "Nay Varan Bhat Loncha Kon Naye Koncha". In the letter, the NCW wrote, "The National Commission for Women has received a complaint from Bharatiya Stree Shakti, Maharashtra. The complaint alleges that the trailer of the film which was released on January 10, 2022 shows obscene content depicting women and minors in an objectionable way."

The letter further stated that the trailer which is available on all social media platforms without any age restrictions for viewers is accessible for minors to watch. "The Commission condemns the open circulation of such sexually explicit content involving minors on social media platforms", wrote the NCW. 'Nay Varan Bhat Loncha Kon Nay Koncha' is made by renowned filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar. The film is slated to release on January 14. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

 United States
2
Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will launch in 2027

Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will la...

 United States
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

 Global
4
RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022