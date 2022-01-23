TDP panel complains to Collector about illegal 'casino activities' by YSRCP in AP's Gudivada

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) fact-finding committee members on Saturday met and complained to the Krishna District Collector about the alleged illegal 'casino activities' organised by Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) Minister Kodali Nani and his henchmen in Gudivada town, said a press release. The TDP panel, comprising Varla Ramaiah, Bonda Umamaheswara Rao, Kollu Ravindra, Nakka Anand Babu, Alapati Raja and Tangirala Sowmya, sought the Collector's permission to visit Gudivada in order to find out all facts on the gambling activities there. They said the ruling YSRCP goondas attacked them and their cars during their recent visit to the town, added the press release.

The TDP leaders submitted a memorandum to the Collector, saying that a section of the police officers had been totally conniving with the YSRCP leaders. It was a black day in the history of Andhra Pradesh that call girl dances, gambling and other illegal activities were brought to Andhra Pradesh, as per the statement. The TDP panel said the ruling party leaders created obstacles for their visit and resorted to illegal arrests of their members. The ruling party made all efforts and foiled the TDP committee's plans to take up field level enquiries on the Gudivada casino, according to the statement.

Expressing serious concern, the Telugu Desam leaders told the Collector that they had made a formal complaint about the casino to the Krishna District SP on January 17 itself. Such gambling activities during the time of Sankranti came as a blow to Telugu pride and the tradition-bound State. The general public were unable to digest the fact that such unwanted culture was being brought here, read the statement. The TDP committee said that the casino organisers collected huge amounts from the public in the name of entry fees and also by cheating them. Many gullible people went to the casino and got robbed very badly. Some had even lost whatever they had.

The TDP asserted that the Collector had a duty to protect the common public in his capacity as the Executive Head of the District and also as the incharge of law and order. It was alarming that the police not only remained silent to the YSRCP vandalism but also encouraged the ruling party goons to attack the TDP committee members. The TDP committee members urged the Collector to verify facts about the casino and take stringent action against the culprits. There was evidence that the illegal gambling and dances were held at K Convention Hall which belonged to Minister Kodali Nani. In a democracy, everybody had a right to know and the TDP committee should be allowed to visit Gudivada to bring out more facts. (ANI)

