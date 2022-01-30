Left Menu

Indian Army's Northern Command launches national integration song 'Pyaara JammuKashmir'

The Northern Command of the Indian Army on Sunday launched a national integration song called "Pyaara JammuKashmir".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2022 16:14 IST | Created: 30-01-2022 16:14 IST
Indian Army's Northern Command launches national integration song 'Pyaara JammuKashmir'
Visual from the music video "Pyaara JammuKashmir" (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Northern Command of the Indian Army on Sunday launched a national integration song called "Pyaara JammuKashmir".

The song "Pyaara JammuKashmir" is based on the natural beauty, cultural heritage, and diversity of Jammu and Kashmir.

The song has been composed by three singers: Sonu Nigam, Javed Ali, and Harshdeep Kaur. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
2
Cybercriminals increasingly utilizing Excel add-in files to spread malware: HP report

Cybercriminals increasingly utilizing Excel add-in files to spread malware: ...

 United States
3
NASA's lunar test rover VIPER kicks up sand in third mobility assessment

NASA's lunar test rover VIPER kicks up sand in third mobility assessment

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice; Scientists want Britain to back COVID patent waivers and more

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022