Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray pay last respects to Lata Mangeshkar in Mumbai

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, his wife Rashmi Thackeray and State Minister Aaditya Thackeray paid last respect to veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Sunday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-02-2022 19:29 IST | Created: 06-02-2022 19:29 IST
Thackeray's pay last respect to Lata Mangeshkar (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, his wife Rashmi Thackeray and State Minister Aaditya Thackeray paid last respect to veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid his last respect to the legendary singer.

The last rites of Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away earlier today due to multiple organ failure, is being performed at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. Earlier, the Central Government announced the two-day national mourning in memory of the veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar.

During the state mourning, the national flag will fly at half-mast throughout India. The legendary singer passed away on Sunday morning at 92.

The Bharat Ratna awardee was admitted to the hospital after being diagnosed with pneumonia and coronavirus in January. Born on September 28, 1929, she began her career in 1942 at the age of 13. In a career spanning over seven decades, the melody queen recorded songs for over a thousand Hindi films. She recorded her songs in over 36 regional Indian and foreign languages.

She was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour in 2001. She was only the second vocalist, after MS Subbulakshmi, to receive Bharat Ratna. She was also the recipient of three National Film Awards among many other honours. 'Aye Mere Vatan Ke Logon', 'Babul Pyare', Lag Ja Gale Se Phir' among others are some of her iconic songs. Mangeshkar is survived by four younger siblings- Asha Bhosle, Hridaynath Mangeshkar, Usha Mangeshkar and Meena Mangeshkar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

