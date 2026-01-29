Left Menu

Fed Holds Steady: Market Awaits Powell's Remarks Amid Big Tech Earnings

The Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged, citing inflation and economic growth. Investors await insights from Chair Jerome Powell amidst anticipation surrounding the 'Magnificent Seven' Big Tech earnings. The Fed's decision aligns with expectations, yet market stability remains contingent upon future rate cuts and forthcoming corporate financial results.

The Federal Reserve maintained its current interest rate, fulfilling wide market expectations, as it cited persistent inflation and robust economic growth. While traders anticipated the decision, they now speculate on potential rate reductions anticipated by June. Attention shifts to remarks from Fed Chair Jerome Powell for future guidance.

This meeting occurs in a politically charged environment, against the backdrop of a Department of Justice investigation into Powell and speculation about President Trump's impending announcement of a new Fed Chair. Market indices showed mixed reactions, with the S&P 500 and Dow slightly down, while the Nasdaq saw a modest rise.

Investors also focus on upcoming Big Tech earnings releases, particularly from Meta, Microsoft, and Tesla, part of the 'Magnificent Seven'. These results could pivot markets, especially concerning AI investments in undervalued sectors. Analyst Brian Jacobsen remarks on the political distraction possibly overshadowing Fed decisions.

