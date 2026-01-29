Fed Holds Steady: Market Awaits Powell's Remarks Amid Big Tech Earnings

The Federal Reserve maintained its current interest rate, fulfilling wide market expectations, as it cited persistent inflation and robust economic growth. While traders anticipated the decision, they now speculate on potential rate reductions anticipated by June. Attention shifts to remarks from Fed Chair Jerome Powell for future guidance.

This meeting occurs in a politically charged environment, against the backdrop of a Department of Justice investigation into Powell and speculation about President Trump's impending announcement of a new Fed Chair. Market indices showed mixed reactions, with the S&P 500 and Dow slightly down, while the Nasdaq saw a modest rise.

Investors also focus on upcoming Big Tech earnings releases, particularly from Meta, Microsoft, and Tesla, part of the 'Magnificent Seven'. These results could pivot markets, especially concerning AI investments in undervalued sectors. Analyst Brian Jacobsen remarks on the political distraction possibly overshadowing Fed decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)