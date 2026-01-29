Patrick Reed's Return: From LIV Golf to PGA Tour Aspirations

Former Masters champion Patrick Reed has announced his departure from the Saudi-funded LIV Golf with hopes to rejoin the PGA Tour for the 2027 season. Reed is the second notable player to exit LIV Golf after Brooks Koepka, recently reinstated to the PGA Tour.

Nine-time PGA Tour winner Reed will spend this season on the European DP World Tour, postulating a return to the PGA Tour in 2027. Reed emphasized his commitment to traditional golf and his eagerness to compete again in familiar circuits like the PGA Tour.

The PGA Tour is prepared to welcome returning players through consistent policies, aiming to maintain fair competition standards. While Reed did not satisfy the Returning Member Program criteria, the Tour memo outlined a path back for him and others who seek reinstatement without individual negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)