Left Menu

Patrick Reed's Return: From LIV Golf to PGA Tour Aspirations

Former Masters champion Patrick Reed has announced his decision to leave LIV Golf and aims to regain his PGA Tour membership by 2027. Reed seeks to compete in the PGA Tour and European DP World Tour, returning to his traditional golfing roots. LIV Golf acknowledges his contributions and supports player movement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2026 01:06 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 01:06 IST
Patrick Reed's Return: From LIV Golf to PGA Tour Aspirations

Former Masters champion Patrick Reed has announced his departure from the Saudi-funded LIV Golf with hopes to rejoin the PGA Tour for the 2027 season. Reed is the second notable player to exit LIV Golf after Brooks Koepka, recently reinstated to the PGA Tour.

Nine-time PGA Tour winner Reed will spend this season on the European DP World Tour, postulating a return to the PGA Tour in 2027. Reed emphasized his commitment to traditional golf and his eagerness to compete again in familiar circuits like the PGA Tour.

The PGA Tour is prepared to welcome returning players through consistent policies, aiming to maintain fair competition standards. While Reed did not satisfy the Returning Member Program criteria, the Tour memo outlined a path back for him and others who seek reinstatement without individual negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
3
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026