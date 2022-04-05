Left Menu

Tamil Nadu: Man builds temple in memory of his pet dog

A man from Sivaganga's Manamadurai has built a temple in the memory of his late dog.

ANI | Sivaganga (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 05-04-2022 12:46 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 12:46 IST
Tamil Nadu: Man builds temple in memory of his pet dog
Dog temple in Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man from Sivaganga's Manamadurai has built a temple in the memory of his late dog. Muthu, an 82-year-old retired government employee, has built the temple for his dog Tom on his farm.

Muthu said, "I had Tom since 2010 and I loved him more than my child. Unfortunately, in 2021 he died. So we are making an idol of him. For the past three generations, there has been no one in my family without a dog. My grandparents and my father were all dog lovers." Manoj, Muthu's son said, "All of a sudden, Tom developed health issues and died without responding to treatment in Jan 2021 and my father decided to make a temple for him and took Rs 80,000 from his savings to get a marble statue made."

"As of now we offer garland to the statue on auspicious days and on all Fridays," added Manoj. The temple has been attracting many people from the area. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-years away

Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-y...

 Global
2
Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

 United States
3
Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

South Africa
4
Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food secy

Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022