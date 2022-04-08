Antique Shivalingam dating back to 1800s bound for export to USA seized in Chennai

A Shivalingam with Nagabharanam idol that dates back to the 1800s and was bound for export to the USA was seized by the Air Cargo Intelligence Unit in Chennai, said the Customs on Friday.

The idol was declared purchased from the emporium, however, was found to be actually sourced from an individual in Gedilam.

