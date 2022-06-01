Left Menu

Sexual assault case: Actor Vijay Babu reaches Kochi from Dubai

Malayalam actor-producer Vijay Babu, who has been granted interim pre-arrest bail in a sexual assault case, arrived in Kerala's Kochi from Dubai on Wednesday.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 01-06-2022 11:56 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 11:56 IST
Sexual assault case: Actor Vijay Babu reaches Kochi from Dubai
Actor Vijay Babu arrives at Kochi airport from Dubai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Malayalam actor-producer Vijay Babu, who has been granted interim pre-arrest bail in a sexual assault case, arrived in Kerala's Kochi from Dubai on Wednesday. The Kerala High Court on Tuesday granted Vijay an interim pre-arrest bail until the next hearing date - June 2.

While addressing the media, after his return, Vijay said that the truth will come out. "I was told in court that I will come today. That's how I came to be. I have full faith in the honourable court. I will fully cooperate with the police. The truth will come out. Thanks to all the family and friends who stood with me," he said.

Vijay may appear before the police as a part of the interrogation today. There are two cases registered against him. One is the sexual assault case and the other one is for disclosing the identity of the complainant through social media.

The complainant alleged that she has been sexually assaulted by Vijay Babu in a flat in Kochi. The offence was repeated by the accused more than once, she said in the complaint. The complaint said Babu committed the offence on the pretext of offering roles in movies to the woman.

Following the accusations, Vijay stepped down from the executive committee of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) in May. The actor said that he will stay away from the Executive Committee of the organization till he is proven innocent in the sexual assault case to save the association from 'disgrace'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for as early as Tuesday; Archaeologists uncover a trove of ancient Egyptian mummies and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for a...

 Global
2
Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

 Global
3
This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's frozen surface

This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's froz...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Astros' Framber Valdez goes distance to beat A's; Tennis-'Angry' Murray likens Texas school shooting survivor's experience to his own and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Astros' Framber Valdez goes distance to be...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022