Mumbai Police recovers 100 gms gold from rats in a garbage dump

In the latest bizarre incident of carelessness, at least 100 gms gold worth approximately Rs 5 lakh was recovered from the clutches of rats in a gutter near Mumbai's Gokuldham Colony on Thursday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-06-2022 16:42 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 16:42 IST
SI Chandrakant Gharge, Mumbai Police (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In the latest bizarre incident of carelessness, at least 100 gms gold worth approximately Rs 5 lakh was recovered from the clutches of rats in a gutter near Mumbai's Gokuldham Colony on Thursday. "A woman on her way to deposit the jewellery in a bank gave it to a beggar woman with children on street mistaking it to be bread, who later threw it into the garbage dump," said Sub-Inspector (SI) Chandrakant Gharge, Mumbai Police.

The SI informed that they recovered the gold jewellery after checking the CCTV footage which showed a few rats taking the bag of gold from the garbage dump to a gutter and handed over the bag to the woman it belonged to. According to Chandrakant, the incident came to light when a lady, identified as Sundari was on her way to mortgage her gold jewellery at the bank for the purpose of her daughter's wedding.

The CCTV footage showed a beggar woman with her child on Sundari's way to the bank, to whom she gave the bag of jewellery mistaking it for bread. As soon as she realised that she handed the wrong bag to the beggar child, she ran to the place and informed the police after failing to find the mother-child duo. The Head of the Detection team of the Dindoshi police team, Suraj Raut instantly started investigating the matter and scanned the CCTV footage where he spotted the beggar woman, who informed the police that she had thrown that pack of bread as it was dry.

After conducting a search into the garbage area and examining the footage near the dump, the police found the bag carrying gold from the gutter as the rats carried it to the gutter and have been eating the dried bread with it. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

