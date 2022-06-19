Left Menu

Andhra: TDP to organise 'Chalo Narsipatnam' rally against 'attacks on Backward Classes'

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) state president K Atchannaidu on Sunday said that the party would organise a 'Chalo Narsipatnam' on Monday in protest against alleged murders and non-stop attacks on Backward Classes.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 19-06-2022 21:20 IST | Created: 19-06-2022 21:20 IST
Andhra: TDP to organise 'Chalo Narsipatnam' rally against 'attacks on Backward Classes'
TDP state president K Atchannaidu. (Photo: Twitter/Kinjarapu Atchannaidu). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) state president K Atchannaidu on Sunday said that the party would organise a 'Chalo Narsipatnam' on Monday in protest against alleged murders and non-stop attacks on Backward Classes. In a statement here, the TDP leader said that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy had misused his power by making the officials and the police to carry out the midnight demolition at former Minister Chintakayala Ayyanna's house.

"In the past also, Jagan had carried out such attacks on the properties of TDP BC leaders like Palla Srinivas and Sabbam Hari," he alleged. The TDP leader recalled that the Chief Minister did not utter a word when BC activist Jallaiah was murdered by the YCP leaders recently.

"With each passing day, attacks were increasing on BCs all over the State. Till now, the YCP has eliminated over 26 BCs," he said. Atchannaidu said that the Chief Minister has not called on the family members of any of the murder victims till now.

"When the TDP leaders tried to visit them, false cases were being filed against them. Jagan Reddy was saying that BCs were 'backbone castes' but he was doing a lot of injustice to them," the TDP leader said. The TDP leader called upon all sections of BCs to reject the false affection of Jagan Reddy.

"All the BCs should come in large numbers and make the TDP Chalo Narsipatnam programme a big success," he appealed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TN CM questions CWMA's decision to discuss Mekedatu dam issue, says team will meet Jal Shakti Minister

TN CM questions CWMA's decision to discuss Mekedatu dam issue, says team wil...

 India
2
5G deployment to begin in Aug-Sept; roll out in 20-25 cities, towns by year-end: Vaishnaw

5G deployment to begin in Aug-Sept; roll out in 20-25 cities, towns by year-...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant COVID vaccine; WHO panel backs use of Omicron-adapted vaccine as booster dose and more

Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant CO...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Innospace to launch rocket from Brazil in December -official; China finds signs of water in moon's 'Ocean of Storms' and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Innospace to launch rocket from Brazil i...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022