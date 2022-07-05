SC to hear Kerala's plea challenging actor Vijay Babu's anticipatory bail tomorrow

The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to list Kerala state's plea challenging the High Court order, which granted anticipatory bail to actor-producer Vijay Babu in the sexual assault case against him on July 6. Senior Advocate Jaideep Gupta, appearing for Kerala State Government mentioned the matter, before the vacation bench for urgent listing.

He told the court that Kerala High Court had ordered Babu to appear for questioning from 27 June to 3 July. Advocate Gupta stated to the Court that it is a matter in which anticipatory bail has been granted to a person who had initially run away to Dubai and then to Georgia and returned to India only because his passport was impounded here.

A vacation bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and JK Maheshwari said to list it tomorrow. Meanwhile, the counsel of the rape survivor apprised the Court that the accused has appeared on Facebook live and told his client's name to the whole world, and each day he is out, he is a threat to his client.

Earlier, the Kerala High Court had granted anticipatory bail to Vijay Babu in the case. The rape survivor has challenged the High Court order before the Supreme Court and sought to cancel his bail. On July 3, Vijay Babu appeared before probe officials for the seventh consecutive day in Ernakulam Town South Police Station for interrogation in connection with a sexual assault case registered against him. He is appearing before probe officials as per the directions of the Kerala High Court.

A lookout notice was issued against the actor as he went into hiding since the accusations surfaced. Babu then filed an application seeking anticipatory bail before the Kerala High Court, which was allowed on June 22, subject to conditions. The High Court also confirmed the maintainability of the application for pre-arrest bail filed while the applicant is residing outside the country.

Meanwhile, the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) earlier in June said that any action against actor-producer Vijay Babu will be taken "as per the judgment of the court". Following the accusations, Vijay stepped down from the executive committee of the AMMA in May. (ANI)

