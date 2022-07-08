Left Menu

Kangana Ranaut moves Punjab and Haryana High Court against defamation case at Bathinda

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Friday filed a petition before the Punjab and Haryana High Court, challenging the criminal defamation proceedings initiated on the complaint of Mahinder Kaur before the Magistrate Court in Bathinda.

Kangana Ranaut moves Punjab and Haryana High Court against defamation case at Bathinda
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Friday filed a petition before the Punjab and Haryana High Court, challenging the criminal defamation proceedings initiated on the complaint of Mahinder Kaur before the Magistrate Court in Bathinda. The defamation case is based upon a complaint filed in the month of January 2021 by Mohinder Kaur where he alleged that during the farmer protests, Kangana had made a defamatory tweet wherein "false imputations and remarks" were made against Kaur.

In the alleged tweet, Mohinder Kaur was compared with the "Dadi" at Shaheen Bagh and it was stated that such protestors could be hired. Based on the alleged tweet, the lady farmer, filed a complaint before the Magistrate Court, Bathinda, seeking initiation of criminal proceedings Under sections 499, and 500 for defamation against Kangana Ranaut as she had made false imputations.

The magistrate Court Bathinda on the Complaint of Mohinder Kaur had summoned Ranaut early this year on February 22. Kangana Ranaut has sought to quash and set aside the proceedings initiated by the Magistrate Court Bathinda through her counsel Abhinav Sood. The matter has been listed for today before the court of Justice Meenakshi I Mehta. (ANI)

