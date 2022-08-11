Kerala HC dismisses LDF MLAs' PIL over ED probe into KIIFB, reserves verdict

Kerala High Court termed the PIL moved by five LDF MLAs as premature and reserved its verdict. The MLAs filed the PIL in order to challenge the ongoing Enforcement Directorate's (ED) investigation into the financial activities of the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). The PIL also requested the establishment of a system to address disputes between the Centre and the States as well as their respective statutory agencies. Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice Shaji P Chaly of the Division Bench commented that the plea may not qualify as a PIL. The court also highlighted that the investigation into the case was still in its early stages and asked the KIIFB officers who had been summoned to come before the ED and cooperate with the investigation.

The PIL has contended that ED had been issuing summons to several officials of the KIIFB to tarnish its goodwill which would be detrimental to the development of infrastructure in the State. ED has been repeatedly attempting to malign the goodwill of the KIIFB and other statutory and executive establishments of the State. An impression is sought to be created that something is wrong in the functioning of the KIIFB. The repeated summoning of several office bearers including its CEO, and particularly to the wide publicity given to the same. The PIL was moved by MLAs KK Shailaja, E Chandrasekharan, Ramachandran Kadannappally, M Mukesh and IB Sathish. The first trio were former ministers in the last LDF government. The CPIM was represented by KK Shailaja, M Mukesh, and IB Sathish. E Chandrasekharan represents the CPI, while Ramachandran Kadannappally represents the Congress (Socialist).

Former Kerala Finance Minister and CPIM Central Committee Member Thomas Issac was asked to appear before ED for interrogation regarding KIIFB today, however, he did not appear. Issac also moved the Kerala High Court seeking to quash the summons earlier. (ANI)

